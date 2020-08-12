The U.S Supreme Court has made five rulings this year to change lower-court rulings that would have altered state election laws because of the pandemic. The fifth was this week and for Oregon.
The court’s stay could well doom an Oregon ballot measure from getting on the November ballot. That’s unfortunate because the ballot measure is important enough to be worth a vote by Oregonians. If supporters can’t get the measure on for November, they should try again.
The ballot measure — backed by groups including the League of Women Voters of Oregon, Common Cause Oregon, the NAACP of Eugene and Springfield, the Oregon Taxpayer Association and more — would change the way redistricting is done in Oregon. It would take drawing the district lines out of the hands of state politicians and put an independent commission in charge. The idea is that the change would lead to less gerrymandering — or at least less juggling of district lines for partisan political reasons.
Would it definitely lead to a better process and product? No. There are reasons to believe it would be an improvement.
The initiative has critics. Representatives from Our Oregon, which gets support from public employee unions, and Planned Parenthood Advocates of Oregon, have challenged the ballot initiative. They have argued that it amends too much of the Oregon Constitution at once and that it unfairly restricts some people — elected officials and lobbyists, for instance — from serving on the commission.
Collecting ballot signatures during the pandemic proved challenging for the initiative’s supporters. They needed 149,360 verified signatures by July 2. They only obtained about 64,000 unverified signatures. Supporters filed suit claiming the state’s rules violate the First Amendment, because they make it too hard to get a measure on the ballot. U.S. District Judge Michael McShane agreed. His decision would have allowed the initiative to get on the ballot with 58,789 verified signatures by Aug. 17.
The state appealed to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit. The state then went to the Supreme Court. That’s because if the appeals court did not rule on the appeal by the end of this month, there could be two problems. One, a ballot measure would appear on the ballot that does not meet the signature requirements under the Oregon Constitution. Two, it could create problems for the state to prepare ballots in time.
Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Sonia Sotomayor would have denied the state’s request. Other justices would have apparently supported it and so the court issued its stay.
Did the state rules for the pandemic interfere with the ability to get this ballot measure on the ballot? Probably. Did they do so unfairly? That is much less clear. Other ballot measures did qualify for the ballot.
Supporters of the ballot measure can keep fighting to get their measure on the ballot in November. If they lose, they should keep collecting signatures and try again. There’s more information about the ballot measure at peoplenotpoliticiansoregon.com.
