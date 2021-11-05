The three counties of Central Oregon are in what the state calls Region 7. It includes Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson counties and also Grant, Harney, Klamath, Lake and Wheeler.
Region 7 makes up 8% of the state’s population. We have 17% of the state’s COVID patients.
Crook.
Wheeler.
Lake.
Jefferson.
Klamath.
That, in order, are the counties with the highest rates of COVID per 100,000 people.
Why is that? Why is Region 7 doing so poorly?
Michael Johnson, the senior data scientist for St. Charles Health System, says there may be a few factors involved. Deschutes County actually makes up the bulk of Region’s 7 population. Its vaccination rate is good with more than 78% of the population over 18 vaccinated. The vaccination rates in the other counties of Region 7 are not so great. They are sometimes 20% lower. Being vaccinated helps keep people out of the hospital. Since March, 82% of the patients in the hospital with COVID were not vaccinated.
Region 7 also has a higher proportion of its population over 65. The COVID delta variant has been good at sending older people to the hospital. Since the second week in August, in fact, St. Charles has been averaging about 1.5 deaths a day.
The situation is not all gloom and doom. Maybe, maybe in early December, the number of COVID patients in the hospital system will drop enough so that the hospital can start again doing elective surgeries. That’s if Johnson’s predictive model for COVID holds up.
COVID-19 can’t reproduce without people. It’s just proteins, RNA, fat molecules and some other stuff. People give it a home. People give it chance to spread and mutate into deadlier forms. And in this region, some people have given it a warmer welcome.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Two years ago, the Bend Park & Recreation District shelved plans to build a footbridge over the Deschutes River southwest of Bend. Now a grassroots movement that supports the bridge idea is gearing up for a renewed campaign to build the bridge. If you have a detailed opinion, send it to letters@bendbulletin.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.