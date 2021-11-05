Serious woman with surgical mask
123RF

COVID-19 doesn’t have a mind. It doesn’t have feelings. It doesn’t care that you may be tired of distancing and masks.

If it could be happy, it would be happy about Central Oregon.

You may have heard Oregon is doing better. Cases are down. Vaccinations are up. The rest of the state has been doing better. Our region has not been doing as well.

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

The three counties of Central Oregon are in what the state calls Region 7. It includes Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson counties and also Grant, Harney, Klamath, Lake and Wheeler.

Region 7 makes up 8% of the state’s population. We have 17% of the state’s COVID patients.

Crook.

Wheeler.

Lake.

Jefferson.

Klamath.

That, in order, are the counties with the highest rates of COVID per 100,000 people.

Why is that? Why is Region 7 doing so poorly?

Michael Johnson, the senior data scientist for St. Charles Health System, says there may be a few factors involved. Deschutes County actually makes up the bulk of Region’s 7 population. Its vaccination rate is good with more than 78% of the population over 18 vaccinated. The vaccination rates in the other counties of Region 7 are not so great. They are sometimes 20% lower. Being vaccinated helps keep people out of the hospital. Since March, 82% of the patients in the hospital with COVID were not vaccinated.

Region 7 also has a higher proportion of its population over 65. The COVID delta variant has been good at sending older people to the hospital. Since the second week in August, in fact, St. Charles has been averaging about 1.5 deaths a day.

The situation is not all gloom and doom. Maybe, maybe in early December, the number of COVID patients in the hospital system will drop enough so that the hospital can start again doing elective surgeries. That’s if Johnson’s predictive model for COVID holds up.

COVID-19 can’t reproduce without people. It’s just proteins, RNA, fat molecules and some other stuff. People give it a home. People give it chance to spread and mutate into deadlier forms. And in this region, some people have given it a warmer welcome.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.