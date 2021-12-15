wearing a mask
123RF

Not wearing a mask: COVID stimulus. Wearing a mask: Stimulus for saving lives.

We’d be the first to admit people don’t entirely agree with those statements. There’s even disagreement on The Bulletin’s community editorial board about Oregon’s mask mandate. But when we spoke on Tuesday to Oregon Health Authority Director Patrick Allen, he made a lot of sense.

Remember what it was like this summer? It felt like we had turned a corner on the pandemic. Gov. Kate Brown promised when Oregon hit a threshold of 70% of adults vaccinated restrictions would drop and mask mandates would end. Oregon hit that goal in June. Restrictions fell away.

Then came the delta variant. It was better at getting around our immune systems. It was better at killing people. Mask mandates were back. But state health officials and Gov. Brown decided some other restrictions that had crippled businesses were not.

Vaccination is still the best weapon we have against COVID, Allen said. The extent vaccination protects people from the Omicron variant is still being studied. It certainly appears to help.

Masks are not perfect protection for you or the people around you. They also inhibit communication. During a Bend Park & Recreation District board meeting earlier this month, staff and board members were broadly spaced out around a table. Some district staff lowered their masks when speaking so everyone could better understand. Not ideal in a state with a mask mandate. But they were trying to balance the mask mandate and to ensure everyone understood what was going on.

Some people argue mask mandates inhibit personal freedom. And they do to some extent. But what is the alternative? More people infected? More people dying? More stress on over-stressed health care workers? We would rather have a mask mandate than that or renewed restrictions on businesses.

The total number of COVID deaths in the country is difficult to grasp — more than 800,000. And we are apparently in the middle of a new increase in infections and hospitalizations across the country. Allen said when more effective therapeutic treatments become widely available, that will be a game changer. Highly-effective treatments in a pill would be transformative. Already some are becoming available. Preventing infection, though, is the best approach. Vaccines help. Masks help.

If you are tired of mask mandates, welcome to the club. We would rather mask up, though, than give any aid and comfort to COVID.

Tags

