Banning a person from Pilot Butte would be a hard penalty for many people who enjoy the walk up to the top or the view.
The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department can exclude people from park property. And it is rewriting its exclusion rules.
Do something bad enough or do a lot of little bad things on state park property and maybe there should be a temporary exclusion. There is a government interest in protecting park property, park staff and other park users.
But parks are also public property. Depriving people of access to public land – to the public space — is a significant curtailment of their freedom, even if there may be other city parks or national forest land where they can go.
So what is the state proposing to do?
We couldn’t even find basic details online. There are notices of meetings. There are recordings of meetings. There are plans eventually to open the rules up for public comment. We couldn’t find a draft of the proposed changes. We couldn’t find a list of the people on the committee rewriting the rules.
Those are basics that should be easily available to the public.
When we requested the draft rules and a list of committee members, Chris Havel, an associate director for the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department, got us both swiftly. Why should a member of the public have to ask?
In the details, there are a couple of things that got our interest.
The proposed rules say a person can be excluded from a park property or multiple parks for a violation of any state park rule. The severity of the exclusion is based on the severity of the violation.
That is reasonable enough. But what are the limits? What are guidelines for exclusions? What are park staff told is appropriate? The answers are not clear. The public needs those details.
There is also an appeal process for someone who is excluded. If an excluded person returns to the park while their case is under appeal, they could be arrested for criminal trespass. That makes sense on one level. Otherwise, the exclusion has no impact.
Excluding a person from accessing public land, though, is not something to be done lightly. Excluding a person during an appeal process also appears to contradict some of the reasoning in the case Yeakle v. City of Portland. Is the person making the exclusion an impartial decision maker? What if there is a long delay before an appeal is ever heard?
State park staff wrote 133 exclusion notices in 2022, across 259 state parks with a total estimated visits of around 50 million, Havel told us. So it’s not something that appears to be used excessively. Park district staff should have the power to issue exclusions. But the public shouldn’t feel excluded from information about how the state parks may change its rules for exclusion.
