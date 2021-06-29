The guy who lit 10 acres of Pilot Butte on fire with illegal fireworks in 2018 didn’t mean to do it.
He didn’t mean for people to have to evacuate their homes.
He didn’t mean that people’s power would be cut off.
He didn’t mean that U.S. Highway 20 would have to be blocked.
He didn’t think he would go to jail.
He fought the tens of thousands of dollars in restitution he was ordered to pay.
He thought he knew what he was doing when he lit the fuse.
Don’t be that guy this year.
The rules against fireworks in Bend have been a kind of lightly enforced farce.
Window-rattling booms. Rockets charging into the sky. We aren’t talking about the professional, supervised show from Pilot Butte. We are talking about amateurs firing off illegal fireworks in neighborhoods for fun.
Bend police officers have never had time to chase down every illegal launch, racing from scene to scene writing $750 tickets. For the most part, the community has to rely on people obeying the rules.
Some people don’t. It’s a celebration. It’s nostalgic. It’s patriotic. Add danger and it’s a fiery brew people can’t resist.
City officials have been debating what to do about fireworks since, well, Bend became a city. “The city council seems disposed to reduce the menace of the Fourth of July celebration by preventing the firing of firecrackers and other fireworks in the business district of Bend.” That’s from The Bend Bulletin in 1905.
This year, the danger is about as bad as it can be. The heat. The drought. Shoot off fireworks and we are just one mistake away from putting firefighters in danger and much, much worse.
Use of fireworks is banned in the city of Bend through July 9. They still can be sold, of course, which doesn’t help matters. Professional fireworks displays at Vince Genna Stadium on July 3 and Pilot Butte State Park on July 4 will continue normally.
Don’t be that guy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.