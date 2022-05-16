Man passes though Transportation Security Administration TSA security checkpoint at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport

Man passes though Transportation Security Administration TSA security checkpoint at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in 2018.

 123RF

Don’t be surprised if a year from now Oregonians are confused about getting on planes.

Starting May 3, 2023, a normal Oregon driver’s license won’t be enough for air travel. You need a REAL ID, a passport or other federally accepted ID. A REAL ID driver’s license may be what most Oregonians want.

A REAL ID license is similar to a regular one. It has stricter requirements. And it can take longer to get. Don’t wait. Get a passport or get your license updated to a REAL ID. You can renew your license up to 12 months before the renewal date.

More information about REAL ID is here: Oregon.gov/REALID.

