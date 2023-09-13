It shouldn’t be a dream or a struggle for parents to find quality and affordable child care. If they can’t, it can sabotage a family’s chances of success.
For too many families, it is a dream and a struggle. You can find that out by listening to parents. You can look at studies that have tried to quantify it in Oregon. Here is one: tinyurl.com/ORcarechild.
The city of Bend should not charge child care operations a penny under the city’s new proposed transportation fee. This fee by itself is not likely to make or break a child care business. Still, don’t charge them.
The Bend City Council is in the middle of collecting input into how its new, proposed transportation fee should work. The formula for collecting the fees from homes will apparently be simple and seems well settled. For businesses and other nonresidential buildings, it is not.
Someone who has a detached home might pay $15 a month, the city has said. People living in an apartment – $11 a month. The city also has plans to set up a system to lower the fees for low-income families.
For businesses and other types of nonresidential buildings, it’s not clear. How should the city charge them?
There is no set formula that the city must follow. Some cities in Oregon, such as Florence, have buildings pay a flat fee. Wilsonville has buildings pay a flat fee based on their class or type. Corvallis uses a model for trip generation.
In Bend, city staff has mentioned using the trip generation rates estimated by the Institute of Transportation Engineers. Different types of buildings and different sizes of buildings tend to generate different numbers of trips. It’s not exact, of course. Some buildings have different uses within a building. And uses of buildings and sizes of buildings change over time.
The recommendation for Bend is apparently going to be made by the Bend Economic Development Advisory Board. The board is a group of people appointed by the city to help give it advice on things business.
The plan is for the advisory board to look at various methods, hold discussions with industry focus groups and make a recommendation to the Bend City Council at the end of this year.
The city told us if every business were charged the same, they would each pay $215 a month. It seems some will pay more. Some will pay less.
The city plans to start collecting the fee next year on utility bills. It will use the money for operations and maintenance of the city’s transportation system — roads, bike paths, sidewalks and perhaps a bit more.
There are more questions about the fee than how the city will charge businesses. But how the city structures the fee will be a statement of values. One of those should be protecting and promoting child care.
You can tell councilors what you think by emailing council@bendoregon.gov. The city’s second roundtable discussion about issues with the transportation fee will also be available to be viewed live at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, tinyurl.com/Bendtranspotable.
