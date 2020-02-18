The Bend City Council may pass a resolution Wednesday to urge people to not feed deer and other wildlife.
That may do nothing to stop people. But if it doesn’t work, the resolution says councilors may take the next step and make feeding deer and other wildlife illegal in the city.
Making it a violation of municipal code would carry a penalty of as much as $750 per occurrence. Such a change in the code would not include feeding birds.
Bend residents should thank councilors and city government for the effort. It’s striking a sensible balance.
People feeding wildlife is not Bend’s most serious problem. But it can be a serious quality of life issue for people who live near those who do. And it is a quality of life issue that councilors can do something about.
Imagine if you live next to someone who regularly leaves deer feed out. Deer can be nice to watch. But when they are tromping through your yard every day to get to the feeding trough, and munching and pooping along the way, it can be much less so. It can be a nuisance.
And it’s more than just a nuisance. Artificial feeding concentrates the animals unnaturally, as the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife warns. That can mean a concentration of disease, parasites and predators. It can make deer more habituated to humans — instead of fearful — and can even lead to aggression. It can lead to more collisions with cars. And ODFW finds deer and elk dead every year that had been fed improper diets by humans.
We know some people want to help animals. They see them struggle for forage in the winter. They worry about how humans are displacing wild areas. But it really isn’t helping deer to leave food out for them in urban areas. It’s creating problems.
The resolution planned for Wednesday’s meeting includes a plan to try to get the message out about the negative consequences that can come from feeding wildlife. We hope that will be enough. But it seems likely that the only thing that will stop some people is the possibility of a fine.
