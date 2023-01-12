For now, Worrell Wayside Park is safe from being partially converted for parking.
But the Deschutes County Commission does not seem interested in taking an additional step to grant it more protection. Should commissioners be?
Worrell Park is the rock outcropping that you drive by along Northwest Wall Street, right in front of the county building in Bend. Commissioners considered taking part of the park for parking. They dropped that plan after public protests and a new analysis of parking needs for the county and the planned courthouse expansion.
Donna Owens, who was recently appointed to the Bend Park & Recreation District Board, helped lead the efforts to save the park. She asked county commissioners if they would be willing to support an application to the city of Bend to designate the park as an “area of special interest.”
The designation basically makes a swatch of land in the city a no-development zone. It preserves it for future generations. Applications are opened up every two years in January.
There are just over 30 such designated areas of special interest around town, such as a rock outcropping across Neff Road from St. Charles Bend.
Both Commissioner Phil Chang and Tony DeBone said Wednesday they were not interested in the county pursuing such a designation. Chang said he didn’t see it as a high priority when the county staff has so much else to work on and there is no urgent need. DeBone said he was not interested at this time.
And, of course, the park is in no immediate danger. The county could just leave it like it is.
Commissioner Patti Adair asked at the meeting if an area of special interest designation could later be reversed if the county had a need for the land. County staff did not know off the top of their heads. We asked the city of Bend. Colin Stephens, the director of Bend’s Community and Economic Development Department, told us it is possible. A change in the status would require approval from the Bend City Council. Councilors did recently approve the removal of a portion of the designation of some land from an area of special interest designation.
Also at Wednesday’s meeting, there was at least a wisp of interest in the county selling the land to the park district or trading with the park district for other land. Owens seems ideally placed to follow up.
What do you think? Should the county seek more permanent protection for Worrell Park or is it good enough for now? You can let commissioners know at board@deschutes.org.
