We all know Oregon has a housing shortage. How big is it?
The state has a shortage of housing of about 110,000 units. If the state is truly committed to housing the homeless, the need goes up by another 29,000.
Another way of looking at it is just as dismaying.
During the pandemic 2109-2021, some 53,200 new households formed. Do you know how many housing units were built? 28,500.
We’re short. It drives up prices. And we all know the impact that has had on families and employers.
A state government plan to help is coming. Legislators are scheduled to get a briefing on it on Wednesday. It’s from the Oregon Department of Land Conservation and Development. And we couldn’t help but notice that it is the same state agency that just went through a rulemaking process under the direction of Gov. Kate Brown to bring the state more restrictive land use regulations.
The DLCD housing plan is packed with statements that sound great. “Plan for what’s needed.” “Build what’s needed, where it’s needed.” And “Commit to working together with urgency.”
The idea is Oregon will shift from a historic focus on ensuring sufficient land is available, which, well, got us where we are. Instead, state and local governments would partner to do more to break down development barriers and even fund the housing that the market would not produce. Local action would be refocused on production.
It sounds like a wiser approach. What will it mean in reality? What will it cost? It’s hard to know.
When we read in the draft plan that the state will “unlock land, where it’s needed” that’s where we know people are going to disagree. Oregonians don’t agree on what land should be allowed for development.
The DLCD just brought the state more restrictive development requirements, mandating denser development in new climate friendly areas. At least 30% of new residential growth has to be built in the new zones in the state’s larger cities.
Some will say that was an important change for the climate and smarter growth But is it going to make it easier to make up Oregon’s housing shortage? Or tougher?
