Oregon adopted a sweeping climate action plan earlier this month to push the state away from fossil fuels and reduce carbon. Should it do more?
There are already discussions about doing more at Oregon’s Global Warming Commission. And it could come in the form of the state taking a more aggressive approach to mandating how Oregonians must change.
The climate action plan the state adopted just a few weeks ago doesn’t directly dictate that residents and businesses must take particular action, such as buy electric cars or switch to electric furnaces. The climate action plan sets up a system where the price of fossil fuels will go up. It says change from diesel, gas, natural gas or you will pay a lot more.
The plan could be better for the climate. Better for the air. Better for energy independence. And better position Oregon for the future.
Critics of the plan say it is going to have a wrenching impact on Oregon businesses and consumers. A study by opponents of the plan say it is going to double the price of natural gas by 2050 and send up the price of gasoline and diesel. It might be easy for some people to smoothly transition. It might be easy for some businesses. It won’t be easy for others.
Oregon’s Global Warming Commission is scheduled to meet next week to talk about what else the state might do to go greener. The commission, which is appointed by the governor, doesn’t have the power to set policy. But it’s the commission’s job to provide recommendations that can form policy. Among the possible recommendations:
New building efficiency codes for residences and commercial with the goal of reducing energy by 60%.
A timeline for all new buildings to be net-zero emissions. That can be another way of saying no more natural gas heat, only electric.
Retrofitting of existing buildings to increase energy efficiency.
Floor areas of new homes might be reduced. Smaller homes mean less to heat or cool.
Increase more industrial-scale solar.
Require off-road vehicles to be zero emissions.
Greener requirements for appliances.
Increase working from home to reduce the need for office space.
