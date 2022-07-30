Food safety
Oregon became on Thursday the first state on the West Coast to get approval from the federal government to operate its own meat inspection program.

Meat sold for the market needs to be processed where there is a federal inspection or equivalent authorized state inspection. The pandemic put a chokehold on many federal facilities with inspectors getting sick and not able to work. It meant Oregon producers couldn’t get their meat processed, sometimes for months.

