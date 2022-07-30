Meat sold for the market needs to be processed where there is a federal inspection or equivalent authorized state inspection. The pandemic put a chokehold on many federal facilities with inspectors getting sick and not able to work. It meant Oregon producers couldn’t get their meat processed, sometimes for months.
Even before that, smaller producers in Oregon have been interested for years in state inspections. Federal inspections are focused on large operations. Rusty Rock, the program area director for food safety and animal health at the Oregon Department of Agriculture, told us smaller Oregon businesses say they have found it difficult to get up and running under the federal system. A state system could be more oriented toward helping them understand and meet regulations.
Oregon’s inspections won’t replace the federal system. It’s a substitute and a complement. A business can decide if it wants to use federal or state inspection. Meat inspected by the state program can only be sold in Oregon, though the standards are the same.
Rock told us the program is estimated to cost $600,000 to $800,000 for 2023-2025. That will be money coming from the state’s general fund.
The new program seems a reasonable solution. It does make you wonder why the federal government is not fixing the problem and Oregon is having to step up. And we are sure, of course, some Oregonians would rather people just not eat meat.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.