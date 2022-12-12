We assume most people never get to Page 563 of the Oregon Department of Energy’s 2022 energy report – if they ever got to Page 1.
The department builds an argument on Page 563 that what Oregon needs is a comprehensive energy strategy. It suggests the state should come up with a plan to line up state energy goals, policy, planning and investment.
The state goals in recent years have been decarbonization — efficiency, more use of electricity, less use of carbon in production of electricity and low-carbon fuels. If that is the goal, should Oregon have a plan for getting there?
There are trade-offs and costs of decarbonization and very real consequences for consumers and industry. What are they? What would make the transition easier? What incentives should be put in place? What more information do we need as a state to ensure we make smart choices?
Some people may welcome the idea. Others may be worried that it may mean more government intervention in the economy and government may have the wrong goals or get the implementation all wrong.
During last week’s legislative meetings we caught at least one brief mention of the idea of Oregon creating an energy strategy and some references to the concern about making energy decisions with inadequate information.
What do you think? Should Oregon develop one or would it plan for trouble?
Almost every street in every town in Oregon could have photo radar cameras perched to catch speeders under new proposed legislation in the Legislature.Do you think this is a good idea to help stop speeding? Is it excessive or inappropriate enforcement? Tell us what you think. Email news@bendbulletin.com
