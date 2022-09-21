Legislators are talking taxes this week and reviewing if it is worth handing out tax goodies to businesses to help them succeed.
Is Oregon too generous? Too stingy? Or does it get it right?
The debate came up here locally, perhaps most prominently when Facebook and Apple built facilities in Prineville.
The focus of the legislative discussion will be a state study that tried to measure Oregon’s return on investment or ROI. The conclusion was in brief: Yes, the state programs work. “…(T)he total economic impact of job and payroll growth created by these Oregon companies receiving property tax incentives far exceeds the amount of property taxes foregone.”
The study didn’t look at every possible cost and benefit of a new industry. Basically it put the property taxes abated on new investments by businesses against calculated employment and payroll growth.
Different state programs analyzed had different ROIs. And the ROI for net property taxes abated versus total economic output were more positive than the ROI for increases on employee personal income. Personal income increases generally only just about break even. Economic output is much more positive.
The study did not look at the other ways the businesses getting the property tax abatements benefited the communities, such as training, promoting local vendors or charitable contributions.
This state study is not going to end the debate in Oregon about handing out property tax reductions to businesses. When a business expands or locates in an area, there can be impacts that some people may not like. It can put upward pressure on other wages in the community and lure workers away from existing businesses. It can put new demands on public services. Not all the new jobs created will also be filled by local people.
People also will continue to debate if Oregon should pick winners — only provide incentives to certain types of businesses and exclude others. And the question that always comes up is if a business would have made the investment without the state providing incentives. Many factors go into a business decision. Oregon’s property tax incentives are not a magic wand compelling businesses to locate.
The study goes into far more detail than we summarized here. You can read it yourself at tinyurl.com/ORincentives. If you have thoughts about how Oregon’s tax incentives for businesses should work or could work better, contact your legislator.
