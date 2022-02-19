State Rep. Jason Kropf’s bill tweaking how criminal restitutions works in Oregon has been met with welcome: it “would improve the justice system’s response to victims of crime.” It has been met with harsh criticism: an “intentional policy aimed at further oppressing poor communities.”
The Bend Democrat’s bill, House Bill 4075, has moved forward in the Legislature. It is set for consideration Monday in a Ways and Means subcommittee.
The bulk of criminal restitution in Oregon does not get paid. Less than a third of it has been paid for the last 20 years. That’s hundreds of millions of dollars.
For criminals, though, restitution can be simply continuing punishment. Restitution can be less about making victim’s whole and more about making criminals pay.
Kropf’s objective is to make the system work better. The bill makes it easier to prove economic damages for victims. It elevates the priority of payments to victims when restitution payments are made. And it does a bit more.
One part of his bill was stripped by an amendment. As introduced, the bill would have sent 50% of restitution for insurance carriers to a state account used to pay for some expenses for crime victims.
That section of the bill was deleted. Insurer State Farm argued that provision was unfair and singled out one industry, among other criticisms.
Do you think Kropf has the right idea or not? You can let him know by emailing him here: Rep.Jason
