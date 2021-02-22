Oregon needs an honest dialogue about sexism in the workplace. Firings and resignations of abusive men are a start.
The resignation of state Rep. Diego Hernandez, D-Portland, over the weekend may have been just a step ahead of Hernandez becoming the first legislator expelled from the Legislature. An independent investigation released in January found he harassed and created a hostile workplace at the state Capitol for three women.
The investigation of Hernandez began in May 2020. House Speaker Tina Kotek urged him to resign that same month and to get help — before the investigation was complete. That may seem premature, though Kotek was the supervisor of one of the women whose relationship with Hernandez was investigated.
The investigation seemed to take too long. Nine months. That seems too long for the women, Hernandez and voters. During that period, Hernandez won reelection. Why did it take so long? In part, it took two months for Hernandez to turn over documents. Hernandez ended up disputing the investigation’s findings. He had just filed a lawsuit against the Legislature for $1 million. Then he resigned.
If Hernandez got what he deserved, did the women? The state Capitol is not a big place. Will they get frozen out of some jobs or take a hit to their careers? Does this incident inspire women to come forward or keep silent about what they believe is harassment?
