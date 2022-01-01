One tantalizing topic on the agenda for this week’s Bend City Council meeting: councilor compensation.
There’s not a hint on the agenda of the details of what the discussion might be about. The topic can be prickly and intriguing.
The mayor and other Bend City Councilors are basically policy setters. They don’t run the city government. They set broad policy. That shouldn’t be a full-time job. But it is an a-lot-of-time, extra job.
In 1960, councilors earned $50 a month. In 1995, they earned $200 a month. The latest city code has them paid a stipend of 10% of area median income. For councilors that comes to $533 a month. The mayor is paid twice that at $1,066 a month. They also do get reimbursed for expenses and some free meals at council meetings, when they are in person.
It’s a privilege, of course, that voters honor them with their positions. And they should know going in to do the job right they are going to work a lot for not a lot. But there are questions: Is the compensation Bend offers unfairly excluding some voices from governing? Does it demand such personal financial or career sacrifice that it drives people from office?
