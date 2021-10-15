Some winters in Bend, there’s a blizzard that the Bend City Council has trouble digging its way out of. That’s when the streets don’t get plowed often enough or thoroughly enough to please some people.
Bend doesn’t get a lot of precipitation compared to some places. Most of it tends to come in these next two months — November and December — in the form of snow. And every so often, Bend gets a big dump.
The city doesn’t have a fleet of snowplows. It has some. They focus on the main streets and collectors. The city relies on contractors to plow many neighborhood streets. Some new contracts are up for approval by the council next week.
The winter was light enough last year that they didn’t get called out once, David Abbas, the city’s transportation and mobility director, told us. Some years, though, days can tick by after intense snowstorms for local streets to get cleared.
Even more major routes in town can develop ruts you could lose a Yugo in. Not really, of course, but the ruts can get deep enough to make it feel like something stayed after Halloween and has inhabited your power steering.
Abbas has to make the call when to call out the contractors with the help of other city staff. It’s a judgment. He starts thinking about it when the city gets 6 inches of snow. Bringing out the contractors is costly for the city.
The city contracts are for about $250,000 for 2-3 callouts over the winter. He looks at the forecast and tries to get the timing right, so they get called out at the tail end of a storm.
Why doesn’t Bend staff up and get the equipment to plow more quickly and more thoroughly? The city has some 860 lane miles. Aggressively staffing up for that and having the equipment in place would arguably not make sense if they are typically only needed once or twice a year.
Another recurring issue for long-time Bend residents is that they may remember the times in the past when the city would ensure people’s driveways didn’t get plowed in when a contractor plows went through neighborhoods.
Don’t expect that. The city doesn’t require it. It would add cost.
And remember, sidewalks in Bend are the responsibility of the adjacent property owner.
The city has issued fines in the past to people who have repeatedly received warning letters about not shoveling their sidewalks. It was a $200 citation. So be ready this winter. Clear your sidewalk or get a neighbor to help you.
