Developers are planning a 250,000-square-foot project on the bluff over the Deschutes River near Farewell Bend Park and the Bill Healy Memorial Bridge. It is to have a hotel, restaurants, condos and retail shops.
It will bring in business, tourists, places for people to live and taxes. But it bothers some people.
For some, there has been enough growth. For some, it’s the height, with buildings more than 50 feet tall. For some, it’s the added traffic. For some, it’s an assault on the viewscape along the river.
Some have also questioned if the city provides enough public notice of projects like these. As you drive, bike or walk around Bend, you can see the notices of development if you happen to go by. The city has a new website that does make searching for projects and details possible. We don’t find it particularly user-friendly. You might. Check it out here: tinyurl.com/Bendmaptool.
The city does mail notices to property owners within a certain radius of a project. That’s determined basically by the scope of the project. For instance some developments have a notice radius of 250 feet. Some have 500 feet. Some can go farther. For the project we mentioned above, notice went out to property owners within 250 feet.
Notifications are also mailed and emailed to the city’s neighborhood association land use chair — or representative — in the neighborhood association where the project is located. Some neighborhood associations do, in turn, send out notices to people or post notices of some developments on their websites.
Is that enough? How much notice is enough notice?
Bend does not require neighborhood associations to try to spread the word or post items. Should it? What should it require?
Bend does not send out notices in a more widespread area because of projected traffic impacts. Should it? How far away from a location should people be notified?
Bend’s notification requirements are not fixed. They can change. If you think they need to, you can email city councilors at council@bendoregon.gov. Or you can write us a letter to the editor of up to 250 words and make a suggestion. Send those to letters@bendbulletin.com.
