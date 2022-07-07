Filling up the gas tank these days can be like pumping up your own personal misery meter. It’s enough to make almost anyone rethink their transportation options.
If it were easy to give up using a car or truck to get around, more people might do it. In Bend, it’s not always easy.
The city of Bend and the Bend Metropolitan Planning Organization are trying to figure out a way to make transit and other options more appealing. They want to implement mobility hubs in Bend.
Most bus or other transit systems are built on a hub-and-spoke system. There’s a big central station and everything spreads out from there. The idea of mobility hubs is to decentralize and make the system more multicentric. There would be several hubs spread out around town.
Bus stops at mobility hubs would be paired with other means of getting around that don’t necessarily involve using a personal car or truck. Might be bike racks and it could be a place for a corral for those bike share Bird bikes. Might be parking for ride sharing. Might be microtransit connections — vans for getting people around rather than large buses. There might be charging stations for electric cars. And the idea is to possibly add more things that make it an appealing place to be, such as food trucks and of course bathrooms and drinking fountains. The hubs would likely be a partnership between government and private businesses.
The question planners in Bend are thinking about now is where should these hubs be. Cascades East Transit is doing an online survey to try to find out what people think.
Eight parcels of land have been identified as possible locations. There might be one located near OSU-Cascades, downtown, the Old Mill and others in different parts of town. And there are also questions about how and why people might use mobility hubs.
At least according to the early results of the survey, some 325 responses, people favored a downtown location as a top priority. People also expressed concern that the bus system in Bend is just not convenient enough to use.
Ridership on buses has picked up as concerns about COVID have faded and gas prices have risen. One of the challenges CET faces is getting enough drivers to cover all its routes. It doesn’t matter if riding the bus is free and more convenient if there are not enough drivers to operate them.
