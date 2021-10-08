Bend’s first managed camp for homeless could be a boost to the city’s efforts or like an anchor holding it back. While the city staff and Bend City Councilors want to move fast to shelter more homeless before it gets any colder, they are also trying to make sure they get it right.
City staff pulled an item from the agenda at Wednesday’s council meeting. It was the request for proposal for an operator for the possible temporary outdoor shelter on Northeast 9th Street, near Bend Senior High School.
We wondered what the draft document might tell us and requested it. We are curious, and we know people who live and work in the area might be, as well.
Again, the document is a draft. It is not final. Staff pulled it because they want to work on it some more. So with those caveats, here is what staff is looking for in an operator in the draft.
The city wants full fencing, trash enclosures, a smoking area, a place for management of the camp and a pet relief area. At that location, it was thinking 10 to 15 shelters, which could be tents or something more substantial. It wants provision for restrooms, showers, electricity, food service, storage, trash removal and mail. It wants services, including behavioral health and substance abuse treatment, crisis planning, case management, help with housing, employment and health care.
The city also wants a plan outlining how to keep clients and neighbors safe. It wants outreach to neighbors. It is looking for clearly defined policies for screening and conditions of residency and rules for visitors, quiet hours, drug and alcohol use. The city does not specify what those policies should look like in the draft document.
The city says it cannot fund organizations that plan on inherently religious activities as part of the services they would be providing. Religious activities can be offered separately. The city also wants to know how any operator will offer services to people who may not speak English or whose culture is different. And of course, there must be provisions to comply with civil rights laws and the Americans with Disabilities Act.
City Manager Eric King told us Thursday the document was pulled because the city want to rethink it a bit, so it would work for other possible locations, as well.
Greater flexibility could make things less complicated for the city and for operators.
Do you think the city is on the right track with this draft proposal? What should it add or take out? You can email Bend City Councilors at council@bendoregon.gov or write us a letter to the editor of up to 250 words and send it to letters@bendbulletin.com.
