The big tax surprise of Gov. Kate Brown’s proposed budget was a flavor of switcheroo. Gone were plans to dramatically increase taxes on beer and wine. Instead, Brown wants a 25-cent surcharge on hard liquor.
The quest to raise taxes on beer and wine, though, are far from over. They’ve always had a target on their backs.
The federal government used to pretty much run on alcohol. Up until about 1914, more than one-third of federal revenue was from alcohol taxes. A frustrated leader of the temperance movement said in 1913 it worked like “a bribe on the public conscience.” Hundreds of years earlier and across the Atlantic, Britain used taxes on alcohol to help finance its government. Consumers paid more of a share rather than increasing taxes on capital or land.
These days in Oregon, alcohol still fuels the cost of government. Behind income taxes and the lottery, alcohol taxes and sales are No. 3 in sources of state revenue.
There’s a good argument that alcohol should be taxed more than some other things. Bad things should be taxed more than good things, right? We aren’t saying alcohol is all bad, but it does have social costs. The problem is how to set the right price on the social cost and balance that with concerns about freedom — that the government is telling adults what they can and can’t consume.
For some, the arguments to raise taxes on beer and wine are easy to swallow. Taxes on beer and wine in Oregon are some of the lowest in the nation. It’s been some 20 years since they have gone up. Of course, it’s not much of an argument to say because taxes are low or because it’s been a long time since they have gone up that they should go up. The better argument is one made by the Oregon Health Authority. It says the state has a large unmet need for addiction treatment and other behavioral health services. In fact, Oregon Recovers, a nonprofit group, helped convince the Oregon Health Authority to request in its proposed budget $150 million more in annual taxes on beer and wine. The idea was to spend it on ramping up addiction treatment. It would be a way for alcohol to pay its tab.
Oregon Business magazine calculated the OHA proposal would mean taxes on a barrel of beer would go from $2.60 to $23.40. That would be like going from a tax of less than a penny on a 12-ounce beer to about 7 cents a beer. Consumers would have to pay more. Presumably that in turn could mean people buy less just when breweries and wineries are struggling.
If you believe that Oregon needs more money for addiction treatment, maybe struggling businesses do not matter to you. But then we have to ask about the plans by the Oregon Liquor Control Commission for the alcohol tax that is in Brown’s budget — the proposed 25-cent-per-bottle surcharge. That would be on top of the 50-cent-per-bottle surcharge the OLCC extended in October. Together, those surcharges may raise some $60 million a year. Perhaps the OLCC can make a good argument it needs the money. It would go, though, to help fund the OLCC and not fund addiction services that OHA says the state needs.
