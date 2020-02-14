Wednesday, Feb. 19, is exclusion day in Oregon, the day on which school districts will send home children who either are not up to date on required immunizations or whose parents have not had them exempted from the requirement.
Oregon’s exemption rules are lax, some say too much so. There are children who for health reasons cannot be immunized, and no state requires them to be vaccinated. In addition, many states excuse students on religious grounds, and a relative few, including Oregon, allow exemptions for philosophical reasons, as well. That’s a category big enough to accommodate just about everyone, and some states are removing philosophical or religious — or both — exemptions from their laws.
Unfortunately, it can cause problems when immunization rates drop. Children in schools with immunization rates of less than 90% face a real risk if someone in the school comes down with measles, for example. The childhood disease is highly contagious, and as many as 90% of unimmunized kids exposed will get measles as a result. In 2019, measles outbreaks hit all three states on the West Coast, and the year before, the illness claimed 140,000 lives worldwide.
No one wants to force a child who has been exempted from vaccinations for health reasons to be immunized. At the same time, if you’re the mother of one of those children, you surely don’t want your child to fall ill because another parent refused vaccinations on philosophical grounds.
Exclusion day is designed to make certain that those for whom the shots are required are up to date on their immunizations.
Clinics are located in at least one school in every district, though an appointment must be made. Pharmacies, too, offer immunizations throughout the region. If your child is not caught up on immunizations, there’s still time to act before exclusion day.
