The City of Bend made two changes last week in its policy toward people who are homeless.
One is immediate. The Bend City Council gave staff authorization to remove large homeless camps without coming to councilors for approval first. A large camp in the city’s definition is eight or more campers
Don’t expect the city to now sweep in and clear camps. There must be triggers before that happens because of laws, court rulings and city policy. Some of the factors considered when the city makes that call are: safety, such as tents too close to the road; increasing calls and increasing severity of calls for service; environmental impact from burning or human waste; and increasing amounts of trash.
No single violation would necessarily trigger a removal. It’s still a judgment call. It just would not require council approval first.
The second change is that the city is going to, in 2022, develop a city code for camping and trash. That will, at least, provide greater clarity. The question is: Will the city have the staff and a budget to implement it? The city doesn’t really now. It won’t matter what the policy is if it is not monitored and enforced.
When homeless camps in Bend are removed, it may feel like victory. It’s hollow. It breaks up a camp. It doesn’t break homelessness. It’s not like there are good other places for people to go. Shelters are full. People just must move and go someplace else. Service providers can lose track of them because of the disruption. And that doesn’t help get people where they can transition into a better situation.
It’s like what Bend city councilor Megan Perkins said last week: If you don’t like what you see with the homeless camps in Bend, do something about it. The city, the county and nonprofits are working to find solutions. They don’t have the resources to solve the problem by themselves. They need help locating shelter space and with money, volunteers and time.
