Crime is just not another issue in the November election for the seats on Bend City Council. The city has many fundamental responsibilities. Clean water. Reliable sewers. Transportation. The one that people can make people most anxious about is crime.
Some feel crime in Bend is getting worse or they don’t feel as safe. We looked at the crime numbers to see there is an increase in reported offenses to match. If we had to give a short answer, it would be no.
Of course, with enough time, we bet you could pick out some numbers to support a variety of different narratives on Bend crime. What we are saying is for actual offenses and for the numbers we looked at, it’s not a clear picture that crime is increasing. That doesn’t mean that people don’t feel less safe or shouldn’t feel less safe.
We spoke a few months ago about this with Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz. We thought we should take a look again at numbers because of the discussion in the election.
One statistic some candidates for the Bend City Council mention is the number of police officers per capita. The Bend Police Department believes it is understaffed.
The department has a budget for 108 sworn officers. It can be difficult to keep every position filled, as you have likely heard. The department has about 100 sworn officers at the moment. It has about .9 officers per 1,000 people. Many cities have much higher rates per capita.
“Our department doesn’t necessarily have the same amount of violent crime as some of those similar-sized cities, but we do have a very large call load,” said Sheila Miller, the communications manager for the department. “So I think it would be safe to say that we are understaffed for a city of our size.”
An actual request for more staff would be backed up by a formal, detailed justification of need. That’s the way Bend city government works.
The Bend City Council did just make an investment of up to about $300,000 in the county’s mobile crisis team. That will increase the availability of the team to respond to incidents in Bend. Instead of sending police to some incidents, trained behavioral health professionals will respond. If the data shows it works well, we would hope that could be expanded.
But what do the actual crime numbers say?
Krantz told us a few months ago when he looks at the numbers he does not see an increase in violent crimes, such as assaults, robberies and homicides. He has noted an increase in lower-level property crimes. We should add that conversation was before the shooting at the east-side Safeway.
We’d expect crimes to rise as Bend’s population has grown. In 2000, Bend’s population was 52,000. In 2010, it was 76,000. Now it is estimated to be over 100,000. So if crime had also increased, it wouldn’t be too much of a surprise.
What is surprising to us is that the number of reported violent crimes and even overall property crimes don’t march up in a steady trend as we might have expected with the population increase. We are referring to numbers from 2000 to 2020 on the charts generated for Bend on the FBI’s Crime Data Explorer.
Bend Police also referred us to the numbers on the FBI’s National Incident-Based Reporting System. It has more recent figures, including up to the first six months of this year. We looked at the last four years.
The total numbers of offenses for crimes against persons went from 918 in 2019; to 810 in 2020; to 935 in 2021 and 534 for the first half of this year.
It looks like the total value of property crimes are increasing. It’s less clear the total number of incidents is steadily increasing. Property crimes are like burglaries of homes, shoplifting, arson, fraud, vandalism and so on. The number of incidents were 3,248 in 2019 for $5.2 million in losses; 3,305 incidents in 2020 for $5.9 million in losses; 2,973 incidents in 2021 for $6.1 million in losses and 1,398 incidents in the first six months of this year for $3.3 million in losses.
If you live in Bend and feel less safe, we aren’t going to dispute that feeling. We get around town, too. Bend has changed a lot in the last 20 years, even more so if you go back further.
Are more police the answer? More support of initiatives like the expansion of the mobile crisis teams? More housing options and better care for the mentally ill would seem part of the solution, too.
The key we think is to go on offense. Who will lead an effort to try to restore more of a feeling of safety in Bend. Will it be the police department? The council?
A goal of the current council is: “Deliver public safety services in ways that build community resiliency and trust.” Do we need new councilors to better deliver on that goal or a renewed focus from the existing ones?
