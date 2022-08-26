Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz weighed in earlier this month on new proposed statewide rules for law enforcement.
We aren’t pointing this out because we think his input was wrong or controversial. We think you should know about these rules. And you should get a chance to comment on them yourself.
Under the proposed rules, the presumptive sanction for an officer who commits sexual assault would be firing the officer. But mitigating circumstances could mean the officer faced lesser punishment. Is that the right policy?
Also under the proposed rules, the presumptive sanction for an officer who engaged “in misconduct constituting unjustified or excessive use of physical force by the officer that results in death or serious physical injury” would be job termination. But officers could also face lesser punishment. Is that right?
The rules are being considered by the Commission on Statewide Law Enforcement Standards of Conduct and Discipline. The Legislature set the commission up in 2021 to establish uniform law enforcement standards. The idea is a standardized statewide policy would be better. For instance, it could help prevent officers with a bad disciplinary history in Oregon from transferring to another agency.
Krantz weighed in with testimony about the definition of untruthfulness in the rules. He believes the rules should be clarified to make it clear that misconduct with untruthfulness should be substantial and impactful work-related untruthfulness. He is concerned the definition in the rules is vague enough that he might have to bring an officer up on misconduct charges for simply telling a fish story.
Krantz also spoke briefly about how under the proposed rules minor violations of department policy seem to require a serious charge of misconduct be brought against an officer. He can deal with minor violations at a very low level now.
The Arnold Irrigation District is planning on installing an underground pipe to prevent water loss from permeable canals it now operates. Some adjacent landowners would rather see the ditch lined to keep the amenity of a flowing canal in their backyard. What do you think? Email us at letters@bendbulletin.com
