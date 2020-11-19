Dr. George Conway, director of Deschutes County Public Health, said something recently that has stuck with us for a week: The Oregon Health Authority did not include restaurants or bars in its investigative guidelines nor in the questionnaires for contact tracers tracking COVID-19.
It means Oregon could be undercounting transmission of the virus from restaurants or bars. It doesn't mean that Oregon has been undercounting. It means it could be.
Why does that matter? It undermines the data. It undermines our understanding of where the risk is and where stricter regulations may be appropriate. Restaurants and bars in Oregon should not have to suffer through being limited to takeout only, if they are not really the cause of outbreaks.
When contact tracers do an investigation, they ask individuals open-ended questions. "We ask for locations they might have been, where they could have been exposed, and where they may have picked up the virus," said Delia Hernandez, a communications officer for OHA. "We ask for locations where they were and the people they were near when they were potentially infectious and could have spread it to others." Tracers do ask people where they gathered with others. If bars and restaurants come up, they do look for other cases that may be connected.
That is not the same thing as specifically prodding an individual to recall bar and restaurant visits. There are intuitive reasons to believe bars and restaurants could be places where the virus spreads. They are gathering places. These days, they are indoors. And customers must lower their masks to eat and drink.
A study published in Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report looked at the issue in more detail. It's only one study. More should be done to confirm its findings. But it did say: "Adults with confirmed COVID-19 (case-patients) were approximately twice as likely as were control-participants to have reported dining at a restaurant in the 14 days before becoming ill." It concluded "exposures and activities where mask use and social distancing are difficult to maintain, including going to locations that offer on-site eating and drinking, might be important risk factors" and implementing safe practices to reduce exposures "should be considered to to protect customers, employees, and communities."
Drill into the data for Deschutes County and it does not look like restaurants and bars contribute much risk. Consider Deschutes County outbreaks from Oct. 1 through Nov. 9. There were 36 outbreaks and 186 cases associated with those outbreaks. Outbreaks only represented about 30% of all new cases, which numbered 606 in total. Outbreaks are when contact investigations find extensive transmission from a particular event or within an organization.
- Long term care facilities or other congregate living settings had 6 outbreaks for 33 total cases.
- Gyms, exercise facilities, and recreational facilities had 3 outbreaks with 31 total cases.
- Daycare centers or schools had 5 outbreaks with 27 total cases. That included 2 large, private school outbreaks, with 14 and 6 cases respectively.
- Healthcare facilities had 2 outbreaks with 7 total cases.
- Private parties or gatherings had 1 outbreak with 5 total cases.
- Workplaces with operations that are primarily public facing (retail, hospitality) had 2 outbreaks with 8 total cases.
- Workplaces with operations that are not primarily public facing (construction, manufacturing) had 3 outbreaks with 19 total cases.
What about restaurants or bars? They had 3 outbreaks with 5 total cases. Relatively not that significant, right? But if OHA is not specifically targeting bars and restaurants in investigations, there's a problem. Absence of evidence in some categories may not equal evidence of absence, as Conway put it.
The data about COVID-19 outbreaks in Oregon is not perfect. It still wouldn't be perfect if OHA modified its contact tracing to better capture spread from bars and restaurants. But it would be more accurate. And if Oregon is going to do a better job of taking targeted action to control the spread and limit damage to the economy, we need better data.
OHA is apparently considering modifying its contact tracing investigations and questionnaires to include more detailed questions about bars and restaurants. It may happen very soon. And that could help us all fight the virus.
