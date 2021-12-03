In 2014, NW Riverfront Street in Bend was like Vacation Rental Boulevard. In a short stretch there were nine of what the city now calls short-term rentals. On nearby Federal Street, one homeowner was surrounded on three sides by short-term rentals.
There were some 162 in 2014. There are now 1,029 short-term rentals across the city, the city told us Friday.
Short-term rentals get blamed for driving up Bend’s rental and housing prices and for being “mini-hotels” that shatter the neighborliness of neighborhoods. But they are also a way for some people to make money so they can afford to live in Bend.
The Bend City Council took on the issue in 2014 and put in place more regulations. Now the Bend City Council is going to revisit the policy. Councilor Anthony Broadman requested the review.
Broadman said he is not aiming to take away anyone’s existing license for a short-term rental. And it’s very hard to imagine that’s what the city would end up doing, because that would lead to assertions of a taking and lawsuits. Do the regulations need to be tweaked? How?
Bend City Manager Eric King told us he wants to ensure the council makes any decision based on good data. He is having staff pull records of short-term rentals. He also would like to do a survey of short-term rental owners to learn more about how the properties are used.
You can get an idea of where short-term rentals are already by looking at a map on the city’s website that shows where they are eligible, because that also is an indication of areas where they already exist,
The city currently requires a license. The fee is $280. It must be renewed annually for $205. There’s a requirement that a property must be rented for at least one night within the year to keep its license. Many are required to pay room taxes to the city. An existing permit automatically becomes void if the property is sold, but the new owner would know that and can immediately reapply.
Also the city does have a policy designed to prevent new short-term rentals from stacking up right next to one another. There is a 250-foot rule measured from the property boundary.
Finally there is a requirement for notification of neighbors about who they can contact 24/7 if there is a problem at a rental. “Good Neighbor Guidelines” must be distributed to tenants. And there is more. The city’s website has a complete overview, tinyurl.com/BendSTRinfo.
Councilors are going to be digging into this issue. If you have something to tell them about short-term rentals, you can email them at council@bendoregon.gov.
