Walk into a bookstore and how are the books arranged? By areas of interest or subject matter.
That’s what the library system plans to do as it reorganizes. For instance, it will try to put all the books about gardening in the same section. That makes it easier for people to browse and discover.
The Dewey Decimal System in the public libraries does that, too, to some extent. But under Dewey, some categories of gardening would be shelved in three or maybe four vastly different areas, Lynne Mildenstein, assistant director of the Deschutes Public Library, told us.
That’s one reason the library system is making the change. But it’s also because any system designed in 1873 is likely going to need a refresh. And then there is Melvil Dewey, the system’s inventor.
Dewey did a lot to further the cause of public libraries. He was also racist, homophobic and accused of serial harassment of women.
His system of categorization arguably has some echoes of that. It has been revised over the years. For instance, all the works of Black authors are typically no longer lumped in the class of International Migration and Colonization.
It will take some time for the Deschutes library system to make the switch. It might not be completed until late 2023. Some categories that were in Dewey may be retained. But it will no longer be the fundamental way books are organized.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get the Daily Headlines, delivered FREE to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
WE'RE ALL EARS
Help us learn how best to meet your needs by taking this short survey, and you'll be entered to win $100 in Old Mill District gift cards.
The Bulletin is surveying Central Oregonians about the news they read, watch and listen to, and their concerns and interests. We are seeking to understand the communities we cover every day so we can better serve the needs of our neighbors, readers and subscribers. What you care about, we care about.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Topics
Breaking News
Elections
High School Sports
Local News
Wildfires
Business
Start every day with a Digital Subscription!
$3 per week
Unlimited digital access to all online content Digital e-edition to your inbox every morning
*Add Sunday print for FREE
WE'RE ALL EARS
Help us learn how best to meet your needs by taking this short survey, and you'll be entered to win $100 in Old Mill District gift cards.
The Bulletin is surveying Central Oregonians about the news they read, watch and listen to, and their concerns and interests. We are seeking to understand the communities we cover every day so we can better serve the needs of our neighbors, readers and subscribers. What you care about, we care about.
Start Your Day with Local News
Get the Daily Headlines, delivered FREE to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.