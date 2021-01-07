A mob stormed the Capitol intent on disrupting the legitimate transfer of power and incited by the President of the United States.
It was a pioneering event dragging the nation in a direction it should never go. It's a disgrace. We are heartsick.
At a moment of maximum danger, President Trump then chose to provoke, unyielding in his nonsensical claims that he won the election. He told rioters who occupied the Capitol: "We love you. You're very special." After that it seemed almost vulgar for him to ask protestors to go home. He should have urged law enforcement to find any who committed crimes and prosecute them.
The mob heard: "We love you. You are very special."
The results of the presidential election were met with a steadily stoked cloud of legal challenges made of vapor, not substance. Democrats and Republicans said the challenges failed. There was absolutely no justification to seize the Capitol. None. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell warned if the election was overturned, "democracy would enter a death spiral."
This country has stood down terrible enemies and terrible events in the past. We have great faith it will do so again now. Our freedoms will not long endure if elections can be decided by mobs.
As for President Trump, it is not hard to know his heart. We cannot wait to see him go.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.