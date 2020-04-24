This week the Oregon Supreme Court declared contribution limits are not banned by the state constitution. The decision rekindles the roiling debate about what the state should do about campaign finance.
The court’s decision specifically ruled on the $500 campaign limits in place in Multnomah County. The decision in a way had three parts. One was what the court did not decide. It did not decide if the size of those limits was too low. That decision it returned to a lower court to make.
The second was that the court threw out the expenditure limits that were in the Multnomah law. The U.S. Supreme Court has unambiguously said government cannot restrict independent expenditures by individuals and also by corporations and unions.
For now, the third part of the decision will have the biggest impact. Oregon can have limits on donations. But the question is: Where is the right place to draw the line?
Debates over campaign finance wrestle with two competing goals. One is to prevent corruption. Another is to allow people to express themselves. They aren’t mutually exclusive, though they can clash. Don’t expect Oregon to settle the question soon or easily. Americans have been trying to figure out the right role of money in politics since, well, before there was a United States.
George Washington lost his first election campaign in Virginia in 1755 to the House of Burgesses, in part, because he did not woo voters with alcohol at the polls. His opponent did. Washington learned his lesson. In 1757 he won after serving up liquor to voters. Perhaps that’s more booze in politics than money in politics, but they are related.
The framers of the Constitution were worried about corruption and money. And it wasn’t just individual corruption — money that passes hands to a politician that goes beyond a donation to bribery. They were also troubled by politicians being manipulated by interests other than voters.
But controlling corruption by limiting campaign contributions could pose a danger to free speech, as the U.S. Supreme Court has ruled. If someone wants to voice his or her opinion in an election by contributing to a candidate, at what point is it OK for the government to intervene and stop them?
The typical response to a problem is more regulation. More regulation here could create more problems. Tighter limits could have candidates spending more time looking for money to run. And whenever there are campaign limits, there are inevitably loopholes. Some say the solution then is that campaigns should be publicly financed — each candidate could be given an amount from the government to run. That, though, could mean the government would be taking tax dollars from people and giving it to candidates to support ideas that the people the money was taken from do not.
We aren’t saying Oregon should do nothing. But the strongest tool for now is disclosure — when voters, candidates and the news media can easily see where candidates get their money from and how it is being spent.
