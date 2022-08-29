It’s been more than six months since the invasion of Ukraine by Russia. And millions of state of Oregon dollars remain invested in Russia.
We reached out to the state treasurer’s office Wednesday last week for an update. They were not able to get us details.
Dmitri Palmateer, state treasurer Tobias Read’s chief of staff, did send us a statement on Friday: “Due to continued market limitations, there has not been any material change in our exposures. We continue to work with our investment managers to dispose of these positions as market opportunities open.”
The money was some $137 million. It was in Russian government bonds, the largest state-owned bank, the state-owned energy company, Gazprom, and more.
Your state dollars at work for Russia.
We know Oregon’s millions are likely not the difference in ending the war or enabling Russia to go to war. And we know other states have investments trapped in Russia, just as Oregon has.
We have been watching for some state legislator to say maybe it is time to look at Oregon’s state investment policy. State law says the goal is to invest to make the dollars as “productive as possible.” And there is a line about managing funds “as a prudent investor would do.”
With that guidance, Oregon invested in a Russia that had already annexed Crimea and intervened in Donbas. Is there no place to draw the line in reaping profits, short of invasion? Or can we look at the war in Ukraine and those Oregon dollars in Russia and declare: The system worked.
