At a Dnipro cemetery on Ukrainian Independence Day, Alina Karnauhova, 35, places white roses on the grave of her husband, Serhii Karnauhov, 43, a Ukrainian soldier killed in action. 

 Photo for The Washington Post by Heidi Levine

It’s been more than six months since the invasion of Ukraine by Russia. And millions of state of Oregon dollars remain invested in Russia.

We reached out to the state treasurer’s office Wednesday last week for an update. They were not able to get us details.

