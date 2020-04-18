Of all the milestones the city of Bend has passed in its history, the city recently passed a significant one — almost without notice. And COVID-19 pandemic or not, we’re pretty sure nobody held a party to celebrate it.
Reaching this milestone swirled with intrigue, lawsuits, millions of dollars, chlorine gas and bacteria, and it even caused the city to rethink how it issues contracts.
We speak, of course, of the completion of Bend’s expansion of its waste treatment plant! We apologize if we just made you groan. But proper treatment of sewage is about as fundamental a responsibility the city has. It’s right up there with providing clean water and what we think more conventionally as public safety. If the city had not completed this project, it would be bumping up against its capacity to properly treat city sewage.
The expansion has also made Bend’s treatment of sewage greener. The plant now relies on ultraviolet light and bacteria to break down waste. The city had been using chlorine gas, which is dangerous.
There were some major problems along the way. Plans for this project began in 2008 and it didn’t take until 2020 to get it done because it needed to take until 2020. The city got into a major fight with a contractor, Kennewick, Washington-based Apollo Inc. The expansion at one point was $3 million over its estimated $32 million cost. For instance, the city argued Apollo needed to reinstall a roof the city said had been put on backward.
The good news is that’s over. The expansion is done. The city revised how it does contracts. And although Bend will continue to make improvements at the plant in the future, this big one is done.
