Oregon’s Department of Human Services is in the middle of a critical transition in foster care: shifting to providing more resources to keep families together rather than removing children from their homes.
Want to find more out about that? Well in one way, at least, DHS put up a wall. It hasn’t been making it easy for the public to find out what Oregon’s Child Welfare Advisory Committee is doing.
The committee was mandated by the Legislature to meet every three months to provide recommendations and advice to improve the care of neglected or abused children. The committee members represent various parts of government outside of DHS and private organizations that work to protect children.
The recommendations the committee makes are probably more important than how good a job DHS does to tell the public what the committee is doing. But they both matter. The public has a right to know what it is going on. The committee should follow the spirit as well as the letter of Oregon’s open meetings laws. And that’s particularly true because DHS has struggled to protect the state’s vulnerable children.
What hasn’t seen the light of day since the beginning of the year is the posting on the DHS website of the committee’s minutes or agendas. We have no reason to believe the failure to post the information on the DHS website was anything more than an oversight. When we contacted DHS, it sent us minutes of the most recent meetings immediately. But as we write this, neither the minutes nor the agendas are posted on the website.
OK, you could argue that’s not that big a deal. But let’s see if we can persuade you it is a slightly bigger deal. First of all, two years ago we noticed the same thing. DHS did not post any information or minutes about the committee’s meetings in 2018. We mentioned it in an editorial at that time. And after we contacted DHS back then, DHS put those materials online.
Second, DHS is in the middle of that transition we mentioned in foster care to try to keep families together. One problem has been the majority of federal funding has been only available once a child is taken away from a family.
The Family First Prevention Act of 2018 — co-sponsored by Oregon’s Sen. Ron Wyden, a Democrat — was a major move to fix that. Making that shift in care could be the most important policy change DHS makes in foster care. The committee apparently discussed it at its most recent meeting. If the public wanted to hear some of that debate and discussion, they were effectively shut out because DHS is not making it easy to know what the committee is doing.
DHS should strive to be more transparent and accountable. Gov. Kate Brown should insist on it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.