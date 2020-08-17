Oregon’s Department of Human Services has discovered things about itself it needs to fix. In the last two years, separate DHS internal audits have found:
- Required criminal background checks were not being done correctly for employees, volunteers and subcontractors in the Aging & People with Disabilities program.
- Employees are being incorrectly reimbursed for mileage at a higher rate and
employees are
- using mileage reimbursement when state vehicles would be more cost effective.
- And training of new employees needs to be redesigned to ensure they are getting the right training.
DHS discovered these issues itself because state law requires larger agencies to conduct internal audits. The reason is simple: Government needs to ensure it is spending taxpayer dollars carefully. The internal audits are not necessarily financial. They are also focused on performance.
We wondered if state agencies were performing these audits and what the audits found. We requested internal audits from three state agencies for the past two years. DHS was the first to respond and provided copies of the three audits we highlighted above.
The most worrisome audit is perhaps the one completed in November 2019 about the lack of adequate background checks for people working in the state’s Aging & People with Disabilities program. That program’s goal is to ensure older adults and people with disabilities are getting the services they need to live independently and safely in their homes. State and federal money is paid to provider contractors — nursing facilities, assisted living facilities and so on. As the audit says: “If background checks are not being consistently performed, there is a risk that a person with a history as a perpetrator of abuse may cause harm to vulnerable clients.”
DHS internal auditors looked at 20% of the contracts to see if they were in compliance with regulations. In most areas, they were. Criminal background checks were the problem.
Most employees and volunteers did have background checks — the percentage that did not was 3% or even 1%, depending on the program. The percentage of subcontractors that did not was higher, as high as 11%.
Not all background checks are the same. The state had required them to be conducted by what is called CRIMS, and now by ORCHARDS, which is a national background check system. Those are believed to be more thorough than third party background checks. As many as 40% of the nursing and rehabilitation facility subcontractors had their background check completed by a third party vendor. Background checks are also required every two years. Some individuals — about 2% among nursing and rehabilitation facility subcontractors — had their last check in 2012.
The good thing is because of Oregon’s internal audit requirement DHS found the problems in these audits. So it can hopefully fix them, as well. Each audit identified plans to do so. Did DHS follow through? The answer is sort of for the background checks. The answer is yes for the training issue. And we weren’t able to find out for the mileage reimbursement.
