When the Deschutes Public Library system made a presentation to the Bend City Council last week, it got opposition to its expansion plans.
Councilor Anthony Broadman urged the library to not do what it is planning to do: improve its regional libraries and build a large new library on the north end of Bend. He urged a decentralized, regional approach with a central library more in the center of Bend.
Others made a similar argument during the November election. And it may not go away until after the bond voters approved in November is spent and the buildings are built. There is some inescapable logic to it. The new central library will surely create some traffic issues on the north end of Bend, even with improvements. And as much as a larger, central library with meeting spaces and more will be an attraction, it would be a substantial trip from Sisters, Redmond, La Pine or Sunriver.
Todd Dunkelberg, the library director, told councilors he didn’t think it would be right to tell voters one thing leading up to the election and then switch plans. The language in the voter’s pamphlet for the vote on the library expansion did indeed spell out that the money would be spent on a new central library, a new Redmond library and upgrades to the libraries in Sisters, Sunriver, La Pine, downtown Bend and east Bend. It didn’t specify where the new central library would be built. But when library officials talked about their plans it was clear they intended to use the land purchased on the north end of town for the new, central library. And, they said, other regional libraries would be improved. If the library district were to change direction, yes, some people might be happier. But some voters would rightfully feel like they were misled.
The library is also doing some outside-the-box — or, rather, outside-the-building — thinking about its future. One idea: kiosks. Think of them as larger versions of Redbox movie rental kiosks — with books. The library is investigating if that might work in Deschutes County. It’s a way the library could have a presence in underserved communities. And there would be a way to order a book and have it show up for pick up at the kiosk. The library put $100,000 to test the idea in its new budget approved on Wednesday. If it works, it may do more.
We have all learned in the pandemic that access to the internet can be just as important as other utilities. Some people in the county don’t have reliable access. Libraries have free Wi-Fi, though it’s not always convenient for people to go to the library. The library is putting money in its new budget for mobile hot spots — tablets with cellular connections. The library received a grant, shared with the High Desert Museum, to buy 75 to distribute to people in need. It may do more, if the need is there. The library put about $20,000 for the concept in its new budget.
We bring up those two examples because it is encouraging to see the library look for new ways to connect with the community and enrich our lives beyond its walls.
By the way, we know budget documents are probably not your idea of excitement, but you should check out the picture on the cover of the library’s latest budget. It’s special. Here is a link to it: tinyurl.com/adorablelibraryphoto.
