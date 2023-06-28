Some of the pushback against doing more to build more affordable housing in Deschutes County is that not everyone must live here.
Not everyone must.
We do need teachers and school staff. We do need police officers and firefighters. We do need people who work in restaurants and at stores. Or we won’t have those things.
Some of those workers may make plenty of money to be able to afford an apartment or a home. Many do not.
Deschutes County commissioners took action Monday to create more middle-income housing in the county — housing for people making between 80% and 120% of area median income.
Area median income for Bend and Redmond is about $104,000 a year. There just aren’t that many homes on the market for people in that income range.
The new Housing Trust Fund, championed by former Republican state Rep. Cheri Helt, could be the start of something special.
Commissioners approved Monday $500,000 a year over two years to kick it off. Commissioners Patti Adair and Phil Chang voted in favor. Commissioner Tony DeBone voted against. DeBone said he is supportive of the idea. He wanted a lower financial commitment from the county.
Homebuyers under the program would have to be employed in Deschutes County and prove it. The fund would prove a $30,000 credit to developers per home in that range, upon closing.
The homes would be deed restricted for 30 years to stay in that price range. It looks like the fund could provide that credit to about 16 homes in a year.
The Housing Trust program would be working with NeighborImpact to run it. NeighborImpact already runs similar programs.
Having NeighborImpact involved is not a guarantee that the program will run right, but it is close.
Some may say that 16 homes a year is not much. Every bit helps. They may say the emphasis should be on apartments, not homes. Homes are needed, too. And they may argue that county money should not be spent like this. The county has many critical responsibilities and we’d argue helping ensure housing for middle-income residents is a good way to spend it.
If you are interested in more details, you can read more in the documents attached to the county’s agenda here: tinyurl.com/Deschuteshousing.
