Oregon counties can earn some green bragging rights based on how much they recycle, reuse and compost. And Deschutes County has, well, not been able to brag.
About a third of the waste in Deschutes was reused, recycled or composted in 2020. That’s not bad. It’s not a state leader. Lane County has been at the top of the chart. The Portland Metro area did better than Deschutes County.
Of course, that chart is a bit dated now. Still, couldn’t Deschutes do better?
Some recycling changes actually may be coming in Bend. But the big change in recycling is coming statewide from a new state law.
In Bend, the city’s Environment and Climate Committee has been brainstorming about what more the city could do. The committee has been looking at a partnership with The Environmental Center to do more public education. The committee has discussed doing work with food truck businesses and other restaurants with take out to encourage them to make good choices about packaging. And there’s more.
The law has several pieces. The biggest is perhaps that producers of packaging are going to be required to contribute into the system to improve recycling based on what materials they use for packaging and how much they sell in Oregon. The state is also going to create one uniform list of what can be recycled. And new recycling programs will be created for people who didn’t have them, such as in some apartments and in more rural parts of the state.
The statewide changes are supposed to kick off on July 1, 2025.
It’s too early to make a judgment about how good that system will be. It’s not finalized, yet. One place where it seems there would be friction is the difference between what sort of recycling program local governments want to expand to and what producers of packaging will want to pay for.
You don’t have to wait for the city or state to take action yourself. You can recycle now. You can compost now. If you do it already, that’s great. If you want to learn more, The Environmental Center has lots of information. Check it out here: tinyurl.com/ECwaste.
