Julian Duran was in his words “lost” after he left the military.
He struggled with alcoholism and his mental health. He got involved in a bar and partying scene when he moved to Redmond in 2018. He went through two divorces. He accumulated charges related to alcohol use and violence. He faced prison time.
But the Deschutes County’s veterans intervention program stepped in to help him. And he is one of its success stories.
Duran has his life back. His youngest children have never seen him drunk.
The program that helped Duran and other veterans began in November 2020. People can be eligible if they served in the military, are charged with felonies or misdemeanors and are diagnosed with a mental illness or substance abuse. There’s room for about 20 people in the program.
The program uses a team approach with representatives from the district attorney’s office, the veterans center, the Veterans Administration, parole and probation, defense attorneys, volunteer mentors and more. The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office helped the program get off the ground with funding. Possible participants are screened. Some are enrolled. The program doesn’t accept people who are charged with certain crimes, such as sex crimes.
Participation in the program does not mean all charges get dropped. But the district attorney’s office does take into consideration performance in the program when it thinks about what sentences might be appropriate.
Duran was the first graduate of the year-long program. There have only been a handful so far. But there is a special need for help for veterans. They have given of themselves physically and mentally for their country, for us. It is only right that they receive this additional outreach. Some veterans deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan have mental health conditions that require treatment. And many don’t get it.
Members of the county’s public safety advisory committee reviewed the veterans program earlier this week. This is not the first time The Bulletin has written about it. There was a good new story earlier this year about Duran, tinyurl.com/JulianDuran. But it’s the kind of success story of government making a real difference in improving people’s lives that can be missed and should not be.
