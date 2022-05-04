Two votes. If you think your vote doesn’t matter, just a few years ago an election in a Republican primary for state representative in Deschutes County was decided by two votes.
Jack Zika won and went on to become a state representative, representing Redmond and areas nearby.
If you think vote counts are suspicious, the hand recount in that race got exactly the same result. Two votes. The Republican candidates praised the local election officials for their transparency and integrity.
That recount is a point of pride for Steve Dennison. He is the Deschutes County clerk. That makes him the top election official in the county. He wasn’t clerk at that time, but he was working in the office ensuring that count was right. He told us Tuesday his top priority this election and every election is just that, getting the count right.
Ballot security and the counts are taken seriously. There is a separate locked room and camera for the machine that takes an image of the signatures on the ballots, the machines that slice open the ballot envelopes and the scanners that read the ballots.
County staff verify signatures on every ballot, comparing them with what the clerk’s office has on file. If a signature can’t be verified, the voter is sent a letter and told how the dispute can be cleared up.
Temporary elections employees are the ones who actually remove the ballots from envelopes and prepare them to be counted. They are members of a mix of parties. Removing ballots is done in an open room.
The clerk’s office does go back and do audits of its counts as an additional check on the integrity of the system. Dennison said he will receive a notice from the Oregon secretary to of state to do a hand recount of, say, a certain precinct’s votes on a few different races. He says the county’s record is solid.
Several checks are in place to ensure dead people or people who have moved away don’t get to vote. His staff reads The Bulletin and other local newspapers to check the obituaries. Voter rolls are checked with DMV records, Post Office change of address notices, records from Oregon and other states and more.
The biggest question his office is getting right now is from people frustrated that they don’t get to vote in the party primaries. Oregon has a closed primary. Only Democrats get to vote in the Democratic primary. Only Republicans get to vote in the Republican primary. After a person gets a ballot, it’s too late to switch party affiliation from nonaffiliated or something else to one of the two major parties to vote in a party primary.
If you have questions or concerns about how elections work in the county, the best source of information is not to dive down rabbit holes with web searches or research posts on Twitter. Call the clerk’s office, 541-388-6547. They are the ones who know.
