One goal Deschutes County government has not been meeting: completing food, pool and lodging inspections.
Those are things such as restaurant inspections to lower the risk anyone will get sick from improperly prepared or stored food.
The county’s goal is to reduce outbreaks and food-borne illness by inspecting a minimum of 95% of licensed facilities. It’s not been hitting that target. Far from it. The county was only hitting about 8% of them, 63 out of 782, in the previous quarter. This quarter it’s up to 10%, a marginal improvement.
Why so terrible? Is the goal just too high? The county staff in environmental health had been focused on COVID-19 duties. Inspections fell off.
County commissioners asked recently for some answers. The good news is that inspectors have been able to get back to more of their routine duties. And we also are not aware of any terrible outbreaks. You can see the county’s food inspection results yourself at inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/or-deschutes-county.
But there are other areas where the county’s performance is struggling — by its own measurements, of course.
There’s a substantial disparity between the goal and the reality for emergency medical dispatch calls. The county randomly samples calls and grades them against standards. The target is 95%. The county’s calls hit only 67% this quarter. That may not be a significant problem because the standards change and there can be variation in grading.
The county has also been missing a target in behavioral health. Sage View at St. Charles is the state’s only inpatient psychiatric facility east of the Cascades. It treats people for depression, bipolar disorder, suicide attempts or thoughts and other serious health issues. The county’s goal is to offer “a behavioral health appointment that falls within the seven-day period post-discharge to 90.8% of individuals discharged.” That’s to ensure patients continue to do well. In the last quarter, the county was hitting 71%.
The county is actually reaching its goals in more areas than it “needs improvement.” But when commissioners get an update on these goals on Wednesday, they should press staff on why goals are not being met and if the county is setting the right goals.
