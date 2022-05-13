People connecting jigsaw pieces of a head together
123RF

Deschutes County doesn’t have enough residential treatment beds for people with acute mental illness.

It’s not a problem unique to the county or to Oregon. But Oregon does have some of the lowest rankings in the country for mental health and access to needed care, according to an advocacy group, Mental Health America.

It does mean here, though, that people with mental illness cannot get the level of care they need. And that can have effects that ripple into the community.

People cycle through the system again and again. It puts an additional burden on law enforcement, county staff and shelter providers that shouldn’t be necessary. Acutely mentally ill people can be getting treatment in settings — motels, shelters or no place to call home — that don’t sufficiently help them succeed. Inadequate beds can mean longer stays than are necessary at the wrong level of care, preventing other patients from getting access to beds.

Deschutes County commissioners are planning to review next week what the county is doing and can do.

The county has a capacity of 41 beds along a spectrum of care. There are 15 beds in adult foster homes, 10 in residential treatment homes and 16 in secure treatment facilities.

One residential treatment home with an additional five beds closed in 2018. It could not make the finances work.

The level of care requirements for the more acute patients can be high — round-the-clock care with skilled staff. Medicare reimbursement for costs also can often be insufficient, particularly at lower levels of care.

One thing the county does now to supplement what is available is contract with the Bethlehem Inn for additional beds. It still needs to do more to match demand.

The goal in the county is to establish another secure residential treatment facility with 16 beds. It wants to do more to provide shelter for youths who need treatment in secure settings. And there’s more.

What would be enough to solve the problem as the county understands it now?

Are some communities more successful? What are they doing? How many beds does the county need and at what level of care? What would it cost?

Where would that money come from? And how can we make that happen?

Those are questions commissioners need to answer for their county.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.