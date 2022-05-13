Deschutes County doesn’t have enough residential treatment beds for people with acute mental illness.
It’s not a problem unique to the county or to Oregon. But Oregon does have some of the lowest rankings in the country for mental health and access to needed care, according to an advocacy group, Mental Health America.
It does mean here, though, that people with mental illness cannot get the level of care they need. And that can have effects that ripple into the community.
People cycle through the system again and again. It puts an additional burden on law enforcement, county staff and shelter providers that shouldn’t be necessary. Acutely mentally ill people can be getting treatment in settings — motels, shelters or no place to call home — that don’t sufficiently help them succeed. Inadequate beds can mean longer stays than are necessary at the wrong level of care, preventing other patients from getting access to beds.
The county has a capacity of 41 beds along a spectrum of care. There are 15 beds in adult foster homes, 10 in residential treatment homes and 16 in secure treatment facilities.
One residential treatment home with an additional five beds closed in 2018. It could not make the finances work.
The level of care requirements for the more acute patients can be high — round-the-clock care with skilled staff. Medicare reimbursement for costs also can often be insufficient, particularly at lower levels of care.
One thing the county does now to supplement what is available is contract with the Bethlehem Inn for additional beds. It still needs to do more to match demand.
The goal in the county is to establish another secure residential treatment facility with 16 beds. It wants to do more to provide shelter for youths who need treatment in secure settings. And there’s more.
What would be enough to solve the problem as the county understands it now?
Are some communities more successful? What are they doing? How many beds does the county need and at what level of care? What would it cost?
Where would that money come from? And how can we make that happen?
Those are questions commissioners need to answer for their county.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get the Daily Headlines, delivered FREE to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
WE'RE ALL EARS
Help us learn how best to meet your needs by taking this short survey, and you'll be entered to win $100 in Old Mill District gift cards.
The Bulletin is surveying Central Oregonians about the news they read, watch and listen to, and their concerns and interests. We are seeking to understand the communities we cover every day so we can better serve the needs of our neighbors, readers and subscribers. What you care about, we care about.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Topics
Breaking News
Elections
High School Sports
Local News
Wildfires
Business
Start every day with a Digital Subscription!
$3 per week
Unlimited digital access to all online content Digital e-edition to your inbox every morning
*Add Sunday print for FREE
WE'RE ALL EARS
Help us learn how best to meet your needs by taking this short survey, and you'll be entered to win $100 in Old Mill District gift cards.
The Bulletin is surveying Central Oregonians about the news they read, watch and listen to, and their concerns and interests. We are seeking to understand the communities we cover every day so we can better serve the needs of our neighbors, readers and subscribers. What you care about, we care about.
Start Your Day with Local News
Get the Daily Headlines, delivered FREE to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.