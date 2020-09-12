Oregon’s air quality could be worse than it needs to be — even without wildfire smoke. The Department of Environmental Quality has a backlog of air quality permits. That puts Oregonians at risk.
It creates a risk that facilities with permits are not complying with the latest rules. It creates a risk that violations are going undetected. And it reduces public confidence that the state is doing its job to protect us.
But before you get mad at DEQ, it is complicated. Yes, DEQ has needed to improve. It has improved and may need to do more. It also arguably has not had enough staff to keep up. And if it has not, that was a choice made by the governor and Legislature.
First things first, though. How bad is the backlog? Richard Whitman, director of DEQ, did not give a clear breakdown in a report he prepared about the issue for a meeting of the state’s Environmental Quality Commission next week.
The DEQ does track it. A 2018 state audit found “43% (106 out of 246) of DEQ’s largest and most complex federal and state air quality permit renewals were overdue for renewal. Additionally, more than 40% of the most complex permits issued from 2007 to 2017 exceeded timeframes established by DEQ or the Clean Air Act, some by several years.” DEQ told us the percentage of the backlog has dropped for those more complicated permits and also overall, for all permits. The overall permit backlog is now 22% or 128 out of 591. Whitman wrote DEQ would need to issue an additional 26 permits per year to reduce the backlog to 10 percent by fall 2024.
The problem has not just been quantity of permits. An EPA review released in March identified quality issues, as well. It recommended DEQ complete improvements in consistency, quality, and completeness of permitting and inspections.
Another question is: Is it possible to quantify the danger because of the permit backlog? We don’t know of a precise answer. But doing things like reducing soot in the air has been calculated to save lives.
A question we can answer better is how the backlog was created. Basically, the number of entities requiring permits went up and DEQ staffing went down. “Between 2008 and 2018, the number of air quality permitted sources across Oregon more than doubled ...,” Whitman’s report reads. “Over that same period, permitting staff declined by roughly 25 percent, from 34 FTE to 26.” Whitman writes a DEQ analysis concluded the agency needs six more FTE to be able to meet the agency’s workload.
We haven’t seen that analysis. We can’t say we know DEQ needs more employees. That’s something the Legislature will have to weigh against the many other needs in the state. And while it’s nice to have clean air regulations, it’s another thing to enforce them.
