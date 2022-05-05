Wooden five star shape on table.
When the Democrats held their meeting in Sunriver over the weekend, we noticed something new to us: They used ranked-choice voting. Republicans used it, too, at their recent conference.

The votes they were used for were symbolic, really. It was just for a quick insight into who participants at either party function thought should be governor. Tina Kotek won the Democratic Party vote. Marc Thielman won at the GOP’s Dorchester conference.

Ranked choice voting is the not-so-new but hot thing in voting. Usually you just pick one candidate when you vote. The person with the most votes wins.

In ranked-choice voting you rank all the candidates in a race in order of preference. If nobody got the majority of first-choice votes, the candidate with the fewest votes gets dropped. The ballots of the people who chose that candidate first are then revisited and redistributed to who they picked second. Candidates keep getting bumped until somebody wins a majority.

Some say ranked-choice helps people vote who for they truly believe in because their vote will still county even if that candidate is a longshot. And they argue the system is better at finding who a majority of people actually prefer. Others say it’s confusing and there’s no need for such a change. But if both parties are experimenting with it, they may be thinking about bringing it to Oregon elections.

