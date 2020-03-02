Oregonians may soon get asked to sign a petition for a 2020 ballot measure that could substantially increase the state’s drug treatment and recovery services. It would be paid for by existing marijuana taxes.
That sounds good — on the surface.
But it would also decriminalize low levels of possession of cocaine, ecstasy, heroin and methamphetamine. That would become a $100 citation. People who possessed such drugs could even get the citation waived, if they got a health assessment at a drug recovery center. The penalties for drug trafficking and possessing larger amounts of illegal drugs would remain the same. And to be clear, the measure does not legalize any drugs. The measure has been endorsed by a long list of groups, including the ACLU and Basic Rights Oregon.
Is the change something Oregonians should want? Maybe. Decriminalizing low levels of possession has some advantages. Changes driven by the measure’s passage might help more people get needed treatment for addiction, rather than being thrown in jail.
But it would also mean Oregonians would be making it easier to experiment with and use dangerous and illegal drugs. That’s a serious, complicated issue. Does this ballot measure strike a better balance? It’s hard to know.
Even some treatment providers are worried. Heather Jefferis, executive director for the Oregon Council for Behavioral Health, which represents many of the state’s major treatment providers, said in a statement quoted by OPB: “We are not confident this proposal will address Oregon’s longstanding access crisis for substance use disorder or mental health treatment services.”
The money for the petition drive — so far — has come primarily from out of state. It’s backed by the Drug Policy Alliance. That group backed the measure that legalized marijuana in Oregon. Does it matter that people from outside Oregon are trying to set drug policy for Oregon? Yes. That’s a concern, though, an idea is not inherently good or bad just because it’s being supported by money from out of state. The funding is something to be aware of when people try to encourage you to sign the petition.
Supporters of the ballot measure have already been collecting signatures. They need 112,020 signatures from Oregon voters by early July. Nobody denies addiction ruins lives and more Oregonians need better access to treatment. Is the best way to change that through a ballot measure driven by funding from an out-of-state group? That’s not clear at all.
