Oregon’s debate this legislative session over granting overtime pay to farmworkers goes back in a way to 1938. The federal government essentially excluded agricultural workers from getting overtime, so Oregon has, too.
In the 1930s the political and judicial climate on worker rights was arguably much different than it is now. An example that stands out is the 1936 case of Joseph Tipaldo. He ran a laundry in Brooklyn. He paid his nine workers $10 a week. That was a violation of New York’s minimum wage laws and so, he had to pay them a few dollars more a week. What Tipaldo did is force his workers to kick back the difference. Sounds like a crime. The U.S. Supreme Court actually found the minimum wage law was the problem.
The Fair Labor Standards Act of 1938 represented a turning point in protection for workers. It said no to most child labor. It said the maximum workweek should be 44 hours. It set an hourly minimum wage of 25 cents.
Before President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed the law he said: “Do not let any calamity-howling executive with an income of $1,000.00 a day, who has been turning his employees over to the Government relief rolls ... tell you ... that a wage of $11.00 a week is going to have a disastrous effect on all American industry.”
A powerful statement. But then he signed a law that did protect many workers and didn’t extend that same protection to farmworkers.
The arguments for excluding farmworkers from overtime hasn’t really changed over the years. Allowing overtime would cost jobs. It would raise prices. The nature of farmwork with the narrow window of the harvest requires a different set of rules.
Is that argument right? Or is it just wrong that people who are compelled to work hard more than 40 hours should somehow be excluded from overtime pay like anyone else?
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.