Senate Bill 1013, passed by the 2019 Oregon Legislature, has had a tumultuous history. It’s a bill about the death penalty. And it’s proven to mean more than legislators said they intended.
Aggravated murder is the only crime in Oregon that qualifies for the death penalty. SB 1013 narrowed the definition of aggravated murder so it applies to organized terrorism that kills two or more; premeditated murders of children younger than 14 and in other very specific instances.
Legislators said the bill would not be retroactive. Gov. Kate Brown signed the bill into law, and she said that is what she believed, too. Others thought it might be retroactive.
The Bulletin’s editorial page called on 2019 legislators to revisit the law to make that clear. The Bulletin’s editorial board opposed the death penalty then and opposes it now. But we urged that the Legislature should clarify what it intended the law to mean.
In the past week, the Oregon Supreme Court struck down the death sentence of an inmate because legislators altered “prevailing societal standards” for executions with a 2019 law change. It may even eliminate the death penalty for all inmates facing it.
The court acknowledged in its ruling that the Legislature did not intend to make SB 1013 retroactive. There’s also, though, a section of the Oregon Constitution that prohibits disproportionate punishments. And so it ordered David Bartol, who killed another inmate in prison, to be resentenced.
It’s a good outcome for people who do not support the death penalty. But it may cause Oregonians to question what legislation means even if legislators tell us what they meant.
