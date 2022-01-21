Dear Mr. President,
We were listening to your news conference when you said you would seek more advice about what you should and shouldn’t be doing from a list of notables, including “editorial writers.”
As certain as we are that an invitation to the White House is coming, we thought we should write, just in case.
We would rather not go down in history as that editorial writer who suggested that the president not bring in editorial writers, but here goes: It may not be the best idea.
Editorial writers already have platforms. You can easily access the best they can do. If they aren’t already giving their best, we doubt they would do much better with a White House invitation.
As an alternative, we recommend investing some time each day in a different community newspaper from around the country. They are not perfect reflections of the challenges and triumphs of their communities. The articles and letters to the editor don’t necessarily easily translate into policy. Regular reading, though, can provide a potent metric. It is all the more poignant, because there are not so many anymore. Some communities no longer have a watchdog to bark.
If we had to pick something unique to The Bulletin’s coverage that might suggest what should be on the presidential to-do list, what immediately comes to mind is a kind of three-way tie.
One of the high schools in the Bend-La Pine district had a graduation rate last year of 59%. Appalling. Alarming. Worrying for the future. What else could or should the federal government do to help our schools?
If you were to drive along Second Street in Bend or out on Hunnell Road, it is inescapable that this community needs better solutions for people who are homeless. There’s debate within the community about what should be done. But there are not enough resources to provide housing and support to people who desperately need it.
Third, take the Warm Springs challenge. Pledge as president to only drink water bottled from a kitchen faucet from the Warm Springs Indian Reservation. Keep at that until the boil water notices go away.
An absurd action for the president to take? No more absurd than the boil-water notices that have kept returning to Warm Springs. Yes, money for improvements may be on the way. That’s what we have heard for years. We’d hope that if a president can do anything, it’s ensure no American spends another year worrying about what comes from their tap.
If you do end up inviting editorial writers to the White House, keep them away from the booze. And if you are interested, bet we can get you a deal on a subscription to The Bulletin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.