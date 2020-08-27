Redmond’s approval of hemp production in areas with the right zoning is great news for the industry. Now if only the Drug Enforcement Administration would be similarly cooperative.
The DEA recently revised its definition of hemp. As our sister paper The Capital Press has reported, the way the definition was changed could hamstring the hemp industry’s “most lucrative market.”
If you go back in history a bit, the 2018 Farm Bill legalized hemp — extracts, derivatives and the cannabinoids. What it didn’t do is cover processing. The way the DEA’s new rule is written when people are processing hemp into those products, they could be in possession of a controlled substance with too much THC. That’s even if the goal is to dilute down the end product.
Will that lead to a crackdown by the DEA on hemp processing? Maybe not. But it is sure creating a lot of uncertainty for the hemp industry.
