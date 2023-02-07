What the department did not say: The report it delivered to legislators was wrong. It was not the report required by statute. The agency has been doing the report wrong. It’s been doing it for the wrong time period. To be clear, it is not the worst thing in the world. It is, though, wrong.
For instance, the report suggests the Department of Fish and Wildlife did not complete a required internal audit. ODFW did. It didn’t do it in the fiscal year that the Department of Administrative Services report covered. It did do it for the calendar year, which is actually the period required by statute.
It makes a lot of sense for administrative services to do the report for the most recent fiscal year, rather than the calendar year. It gives it a lot more time to put the report together before the Legislature meets.
But in response to questions from legislators on Monday, administrative services talked about how it has worked to adjust the statute to improve it and make it more clear.
Not a mention of how it told us it wants to alter the statute to allow the report to be for the fiscal year.
Also in response to questions from the legislators, the agency talked about how important it is to bring up problems in audits no matter the political ramifications.
Not a mention that the department did the audit report wrong.
